Driver accused in Fort Myers DUI hit-and-run crash arrested

Deputies arrest a man suspected of a DUI hit-and-run crash that injured one person Monday.

Abel Montejo Hernandez, 28 of Fort Myers faces charges of DUI, DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Failure to Stop/Remain at Crash Involving Serious Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Property Damage and Driving without a License involving Serious Bodily Injury.

LCSO says, on Monday at 5:22 p.m. Hernandez hit with his vehicle a person riding a three-wheeled bike along Tice Street at Carolina Avenue. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle dragging both the victim and bicycle.

Witnesses say they were able to get the driver to stop in order to free the victim and his bicycle, but the driver continued on and then parked in a field.

The victim, Nathan Reed, was initially transported to a local hospital and is now in critical condition at Tampa General.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office supports MADD in their efforts to stop drunk driving. If you witness someone driving recklessly and think they may be driving under the influence, please call 911 or (239) 477-1000 to report it.