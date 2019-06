Drew Steele discusses Chicago, Va. shootings

The Virginia Beach mass shooting opened another door to talk about gun laws. Gov. Ralph Northam says he’d call a special session of legislature to take up gun-control measures.

However, in the Midwest, experts say Chicago is not getting the same treatment. The city saw a violent weekend where 52 people were shot, 10 fatally.

92.5 Fox News radio host and political commentator Drew Steele talks about the issues.

Producer: Adrianna Cole