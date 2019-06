Chipotle honoring nurses with 2×1 deal on Tuesday

Chipotle is rewarding the men and women on the front lines of the medical field.

The restaurant is giving two-for-one entrées for . Those entrées include burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos.

Nurses can come in anytime. You don’t have to be dressed in scrubs. You just have to show your nurses ID.

Chipotle says it’s a way to say thanks for everything nurses do.

Author: CBS