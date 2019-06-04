Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in Sharon Gill homicide cold case

On March 21, 1990, Sharon Gill, 42, was stabbed to death in her home on Rampart Blvd in the Deep Creek area of Punta Gorda. Her home was located between Nuremberg Blvd. and Raintree Lane.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a day or so after the homicide, someone provided information concerning a suspicious person seen in the area of the model homes on Rampart Blvd. in Deep Creek.

These model homes were in the same area of Sharon Gill’s home. The suspicious person was described as “a black male late teens or early 20s with a small stature.” This suspicious person also lived within walking distance of the victim’s home.

Deputies say they do not know the identity of the person that provided this important information. However, the Cold Case Team recently discovered new information that may relate directly to this lead and we are asking the person to contact us as soon as possible.

Contact the Cold Case Team at 941-575-5361; after hours 941-639-2101. They can also be reached by email at [email protected]