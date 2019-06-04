Collier deputies looking for suspected North Naples Walmart thief

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this woman. Detectives would like to talk to her about a theft of cash from a North Naples Walmart.

CCSO says the theft occurred at the Walmart at 5420 Juliet Blvd. on April 19.

Investigators say the victim accidentally left cash at a self-pay checkout register. The suspect was captured on store security cameras taking the money and leaving the store without attempting to return it to the victim. The suspect may be driving a 2004 light blue Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders