31 year old man dies in head-on-collision on Kings Highway

Florida Highway Patrol say one man is dead and three others are injured after a head-on-collision on Kings Highway, Monday morning.

According to FHP, Kyle Lee Whidden, 31, was driving south on Kings Highway going left around a curve when for some unknown reason he veered into the north bound lane colliding with a vehicle head on.

The three passengers in the northbound vehicle were injured and transported to Desoto Memorial Hospital.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders