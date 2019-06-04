DESOTO
31 year old man dies in head-on-collision on Kings Highway
Florida Highway Patrol say one man is dead and three others are injured after a head-on-collision on Kings Highway, Monday morning.
According to FHP, Kyle Lee Whidden, 31, was driving south on Kings Highway going left around a curve when for some unknown reason he veered into the north bound lane colliding with a vehicle head on.
The three passengers in the northbound vehicle were injured and transported to Desoto Memorial Hospital.