Roadway clear after vehicle fire on Alligator Alley in Collier

Florida Highway Patrol responded to two scenes — vehicle fire and vehicle crash — along the Alligator Alley portion of northbound I-75 mile markers 77 and 74 in Collier County Monday.

The scene on MM 77 is a vehicle fire that has been extinguished. The roadway is clear.

The scene on MM 74 is a crash. The roadway is clear.

Both scenes were east of State Road 29.

Writer: WINK News