Summer BreakSpot provides lunches for kids and teens 18 and under over the summer

Summer BreakSpot locations are a place for kids and teens 18 and under to go and enjoy free meals while school is out for the summer.

This year, there are thousands of supervised meal sites – many are located at places like parks, libraries and churches and offer breakfasts, lunches, snacks or supper.

At almost all sites, there is no application necessary and any child 18 or younger can simply arrive during meal times to receive a meal.

To find a location near you visit the Summer BreakSport website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders