Police are searching for a suspect in a Family Dollar Store theft

Police are searching for a suspect in a nearly $600 theft from a Fort Myers Family Dollar Store.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the Family Dollar Store at 4650 S Cleveland Ave. on May 28. Fort Myers Police Dept. said he was seen leaving the business with $584 worth of merchandise.

If anyone can identify this individual, please email Detective Ciulla or call him at (239) 321-7804. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at its website or by submitting information on the P3Tips mobile app.