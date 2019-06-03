New four-story building would feature first-of-its-kind rooftop bar

A change may soon be coming to the Downtown Cape Coral skyline.

An empty lot on Cape Coral Pkwy could be the site for a new four-story building.

“It’s a good thing for Downtown Cape Coral,” Bonita Wilson said.

“I don’t have any problems with it,” Karl Wheatley said. “I mean Cape Coral Pkwy is definitely a business street.”

Design plans submitted to the city show a restaurant on the first floor, two floors for office space and a rooftop bar.

A new view for those visiting the downtown area.

The project is being discussed at Tuesday’s Community Redevelopment Agency meeting. The city said the project does not need council approval unless they want to change a regulation.

While people, like Wilson, are looking forward to the new businesses, they are hoping parking is taken into consideration with the new design.

“Just all these newcomers and small business on the rise it’s very,” Wilson said. “Very exciting.”

“They’ve got parking here,” Wheatley said. “It’s already city parking, so I don’t see that much more traffic.”

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Michael Mora