Naples Estates neighbors hit by golf balls, damages to their homes

It is raining golf balls in Naples Estates!

The neighborhood in Naples Estates is directly next to a golf club. One man said so many golf balls have landed that he has started a collection. But all jokes aside, neighbors fear for their safety.

Pam Smatlack and her neighbors said they need to wear helmets in their homes to stay safe.

“I don’t bring my grandchildren over here for that reason because I’m afraid they’re going to get hit in the head,” Smatlack said.

Smatlack points to the damage to her home as proof. It is dangerous out there. She and her neighbors blame golfers at Royalwood Country Club. It is the golf course that backs up to her Naples Estates community.

“The trees were cut down after [Hurricane] Irma,” Smatlack said, “and they put up other trees not big enough to keep the golf balls from coming.”

Peter Bedrosian started collecting them. Most of the golf balls bang off homes, cars and people.

“One time I was out here working on my yard and I got hit in the chest because it bounced off my house and hit me in the chest,” Bedrosian said. “If it hit me in the head or somebody else in the head, it’s not safe.”

We brought this concern to the country club. It told us they plan to spend thousands of dollars to put in better landscaping to protect neighbors this summer. While it is unfortunate, the club said it is usually a liability homeowners take on buying a property near or on a golf course.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora