Marco Island to consider legalizing medical marijuana dispensaries

Out of 120 medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, there are none in Collier County. The nearest one is currently north in Bonita Springs in Lee County. Leaders in one city in the county say the voters asked for it, and it’s time to get them what they want.

Opening the door for patients to get the treatment they need, the City of Marco Island might be the first place in the county to get a medical marijuana dispensary.

Doctors, veterans and people with chronic illnesses went up to speak in favor of dispensaries. There was a back-and-forth, and it finally came to a resolution to have the city attorney bring a resolution to the city council in two weeks, saying dispensaries are allowed.

“It’s an issue,” Councilman Jared Grifoni said. “Its time has come. Voters approved this amendment back in 2016 by a wide margin including voters here on Marco Island.”

Grifoni said 60 percent of voters said this is what they want.

Mark Duntson said approval of dispensaries could help combat the current crisis in our country.

“I think medical marijuana is certainly something that we need to think about a lot more with the opioid crisis and everyone having such a problem with painkillers and that sort of thing,” Duntson said. “There’s got to be a better solution.”

But there are people who live on Marco with fear that medical marijuana is just another substance for people to have behind the wheel and on the road.

The city attorney will bring the resolution before city council members to review at their regular meeting Monday, June 17.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein