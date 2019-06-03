Make sure your kids avoid the dangers of technology this summer

With summer break finally here kids and teens will have a lot of extra time to be surfing the web and spending lots of time getting comfortable in front of screens.

It is important to make sure your kid understands the dangers that come with technology.

There is a Family Online Safety Agreement you can fill out with your kids that will let them know what you do and do not want them to do while spending time in front of a computer or watching television when they are alone.

And for more tips on keeping your kids safe, visit the GuardingKids website here.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

