COLLIER COUNTY
Hurricane Preparedness Seminars at Collier County Public Library
Hurricane season is here and Collier County Emergency Management team wants to make sure you are ready.
Emergency Management will hold four free public seminars at various Collier County Public Libraries. They will cover how to prepare families and homes for the hurricane season and how to use new hurricane-related technology.
The Hurricane Preparedness Seminars are on the following dates:
- Tuesday, June 4 at 2:00 pm Presenter: Director Dan Summers, CEM, FPEM
Headquarters Regional Library: 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- Tuesday, July 2 at 10 am Presenter: Michael Shaw
Naples Regional Library: 650 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102
- Tuesday, July 16 at 5:30 pm Presenter: Michael Shaw
Estates Branch: 1266 Golden Gate Blvd W, Naples, FL 34120
- Tuesday, August 13 at 2:00 pm Presenter: Lauren Bonica
South Regional Library: 8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy, Naples, FL 34113
Collier County Emergency Management team will also inform participants how it responds to hurricanes and other disasters in the county.