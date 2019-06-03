Hurricane Preparedness Seminars at Collier County Public Library

Hurricane season is here and Collier County Emergency Management team wants to make sure you are ready.

Emergency Management will hold four free public seminars at various Collier County Public Libraries. They will cover how to prepare families and homes for the hurricane season and how to use new hurricane-related technology.

The Hurricane Preparedness Seminars are on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 4 at 2:00 pm Presenter: Director Dan Summers, CEM, FPEM

Headquarters Regional Library: 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Headquarters Regional Library: 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109 Tuesday, July 2 at 10 am Presenter: Michael Shaw

Naples Regional Library: 650 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102

Naples Regional Library: 650 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102 Tuesday, July 16 at 5:30 pm Presenter: Michael Shaw

Estates Branch: 1266 Golden Gate Blvd W, Naples, FL 34120

Estates Branch: 1266 Golden Gate Blvd W, Naples, FL 34120 Tuesday, August 13 at 2:00 pm Presenter: Lauren Bonica

South Regional Library: 8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy, Naples, FL 34113

Collier County Emergency Management team will also inform participants how it responds to hurricanes and other disasters in the county.