Golden raisin manufacturer recalls product for sulfite contamination

Double check any bags you have of “nature’s candy.”

Deep Foods Inc. in Union, New Jersey has recalled its “Deep Golden Raisins” nationwide for possible sulfite contamination, which is not declared on the product packaging.

Sulfites can be a problem for people with allergies.

The product comes in 7 oz.(Upc code 01143313432) 14 oz.(Upc code 011433133449) and 28 oz.(Upc code 011433433457) Clear plastic bags.

No illness have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer services and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel.

For more information and images of product labels, click here.

Writer: WINK News