Florida man runs over dog on purpose killing the animal, deputies say

A video posted online, which showed a car running over a dog, led to a man’s arrest on animal cruelty charges.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Robert Joseph Kayat on Sunday night.

The investigation into the animal cruelty began last Thursday when a woman learned that her dog had been found dead on the side of the road in New Smyrna Beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, a home surveillance camera captured the hit-and-run. The video showed a white pickup truck swerve in the road before running over the dog. A man got out of the truck, nudged the dog with his foot, gave the dog a kick before driving away.

A witness helped authorities identify Kayat. According to the sheriff’s office, Kayat said he swerved at the dog to spook it. He said he didn’t mean to run it over.

Kayat expressed remorse for the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Kayat on a charge of animal cruelty. He’s at the Volusia County Jail on $2500 bond.

Author: CBS