Florida attorney general launches anti-price gouging app for hurricane season

Another issue to watch for if we expect a hurricane this season is price gouging.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody launched an anti-price gouging app, NO SCAM, Monday.

The app will allow users in real-time to:

Send pictures of prices on signs and products

Capture and report receipts

Write narratives of interactions with sellers of a good or commodity

Report evidence of prices of identical products by different sellers in the same vicinity

Capture additional supporting documentation

In 2017, more than 14,000 price-gouging complaints were filed during Hurricane Irma.

The Attorney General’s NO SCAM Price Gouging App can be downloaded for free through Apple and Android stores by searching NO SCAM.

Under Florida’s price gouging statute, F.S. 501.160, it is unlawful during a declared state of emergency to sell, lease, offer to sell, or offer for lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the seller can justify the pricing by showing increased costs or changed market conditions resulting in increased costs.

Writer: WINK News