Driver in Cape Coral crash could be connected to robbery

We learned the driver involved in a crash that caused delays for morning commuters in Cape Coral ran away from the scene.

Cape Coral Police Department responded to a crash Monday morning that closed Cape Coral Parkway eastbound to Cape Coral Bridge heading into Fort Myers.

A car hit a power pole, snapping it in two places. The scene was just east of Del Prado Boulevard along Cape Pkwy.

CCPD told us the crash is connected to a robbery. Car parts and other crash debris are still at the scene; although, they are no longer causing any roadblocks.

It’s unclear if the suspect is still on the loose currently.

We are continuing to reach out to police for updated information.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Jack Lowenstein