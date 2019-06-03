Cybersecurity for kids

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Summer is here and kids are getting comfortable in front of screens. But whether it’s a computer or phone, there are a lot of dangers that come with the technology. Florida Gulf Coast University Professor Dr. Russel Sabella discussed what you and your kids to can do to have a fun and safe summer break.

There is a Family Online Safety Agreement you can fill out with your kids that will let them know what you do and do not want them to do while spending time in front of a computer or watching television when they are alone.

And for more tips on keeping your kids safe, visit the GuardingKids website here.

