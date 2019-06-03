Clinton got special treatment from FBI before the election, new report says

It was announced Monday that 218 pages of former FBI officials Peter Strzok-Lisa Page emails that show FBI general counsel instructing officials at the bureau to release investigative material to Secretary Hillary Clinton’s lawyer shortly before the election, according to Judicial Watch.

According to the report, FBI General Counsel James Baker instructed FBI officials “release of FBI investigative material to Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall in August 2016.” It was expressed that Clinton’s lawyer wanted to obtain an FD-302 report, which summarised an interview the Justice Department conducted with Clinton.

Baker informs leaders at the FBI including then-Director James Comey that he spoke with Clinton’s lawyer Aug. 16, 2016, and if he wanted the interview report, he would have to submit a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the FBI would then “would process it expeditiously.” Kendall sent the FOIA request on behalf of the secretary the following day.

On Aug. 21, 2016, in an email exchange between Baker and other FBI employees that he would “alert” Kendall before the interview documents were placed on the FBI FOIA Vault website.

Judicial Watch obtained the emails following a FOIA lawsuit that began after the DOJ failed to respond to a Dec. 4, 2017, request.

The report also states that the FBI did not document at “least four interviews” with witnesses during the Clinton email investigation.

Author: CBS