Cape Coral restaurant Gather takes part in SWFL restaurant week

Imagine drinking wine, indulging in a three-course meal and watching the sunset on the water. You can enjoy all of that with your family at an affordable price during Southwest Florida’s restaurant week. There are deals you can get at Cape Coral’s waterfront.

Gather in Cape Coral is taking part in Sizzle SWFL Restaurant Week, and many consider it the city’s hidden gem for eats and drinks.

Gather is a place you can eat while watching boats sail down the Caloosahatchee River and dine on Chicago-chef-inspired creations like marinated lamb skewers, flat iron steak frites, seared Antarctic salmon and ragu meatballs.

That is all being served now at Gather as part of a three-for-one special starting with a salad. And it ends with something sweet like their red velvet doughnuts.

These courses are all being served at a flat fee of $36.

Every meal sold during restaurant week will help fund the Sizzle SWFL FGCU Food & Beverage Scholarship.

Restuarant week runs through June 12.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein