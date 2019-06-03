CAPE CORAL

Separate incidents partially shutdown Cape Coral bridges Monday morning

Published: June 3, 2019 5:14 AM EDT
Updated: June 3, 2019 6:00 AM EDT

Cape Coral bridge was shut down early Monday morning as crews were trying to repair a power pole that was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it. As of now westbound traffic is open but there could still be congestion.

Law enforcement estimates the shut down will last until about 9 am Monday morning.

Westbound traffic is open

The midpoint bridge going into Cape Coral was also shut down for a short time due to a wreck, but a lane his since reopened.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Reporter:Andrea Henderson
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media