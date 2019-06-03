Separate incidents partially shutdown Cape Coral bridges Monday morning

Cape Coral bridge was shut down early Monday morning as crews were trying to repair a power pole that was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it. As of now westbound traffic is open but there could still be congestion.

Law enforcement estimates the shut down will last until about 9 am Monday morning.

Westbound traffic is open

The midpoint bridge going into Cape Coral was also shut down for a short time due to a wreck, but a lane his since reopened.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders