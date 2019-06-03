Cape Coral approves major roadway repairs

Drivers in Cape Coral can look forward to an improved drive through the city after major roadway repairs are completed following approval by city officials.

Monday, the city council will approve a $2 million project that will repair areas on Del Prado Boulevard, The Caloosahatchee River, Everest Parkway and the Moody Canal.

If you think your street needs to be repaired you can let the city know by submitting your request for road repairs to Cape Coral city officials here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders