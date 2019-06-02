Protester hits Republican Congressman with flying cup, police say

A Florida congressman who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump was struck by a thrown drink as he left a town hall.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wasn’t injured Saturday when he was struck by a plastic cup lobbed by a protester in Pensacola, Florida.

Video posted online shows the second-term Republican leaving a coffee house while about 20 protesters chant their opposition. The cup struck him in the back.

Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019

Amanda Kondrat’yev was charged with misdemeanor battery and released on $1,000 bond. She briefly ran against Gaetz in 2016 before dropping out.

Gaetz tweeted about the incident saying, “Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team.”

Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team. We are always thankful to the brave law enforcement officials who keep everyone safe at our events. https://t.co/njWuBquiRs — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2019

Author: Associated Press / WINK News