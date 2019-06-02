One person shot along Pondella Rd in North Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person along Pondella Road in North Fort Myers Sunday morning.

K9 units and investigators gathered evidence, blocking the roadways along Pondella Rd. and U.S. 41. the scene is clear.

Neighbors are worried about the dangerous activity but happy to see LCSO investigating.

“I feel confident that the police will take care of it,” neighbor June Panettieri said.

We are still working to confirm who was involved and the status of the injured person. It is still an active investigation, so we will update when new information is available.

