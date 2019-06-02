New plans for vulnerable areas to prevent hurricane season disasters

With hurricane season here, our most at-risk communities are making sure they are ready. These include the Town of Fort Myers, which is no stranger to storms. That is why town officials are always taking steps to ensure emergency preparedness.

They plan to present updates to their comprehensive emergency management plan at Monday’s town council meeting. The town council plan updates annually. It includes a list of pre-disaster preparations as well as county and town resources.

When Hurricane Michael hit the panhandle last year, it caused a lot of flooding and homes along the coast are the most vulnerable to storm surge. It is a big worry for those who live on Barrier Island.

“People need to prepare their disaster kits,” Eileen Pearson said. “They need to have a food supply. They need to have a medical supply.”

Many other areas in Southwest Florida are also starting to prepare. On Saturday, the North Collier Fire Dept. held an open house where many stressed the importance of hurricane prep.

We are just at the beginning of the storm season, so it is not too late to prepare. You can save on hurricane preparedness items during Florida’s sales tax holiday, which runs until Friday.

“Everybody needs to be prepared and take the right steps to ensure their families are safe, their pets are safe and they have a safe place to go if they decide to evacuate,” Henry Pearson said.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora