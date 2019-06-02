FDLE alerts missing child in Delray Beach in Palm Beach County

Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out a Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Caiden Williamson, who was last seen in Delray Beach, Sunday night.

According to FDLE, Caiden may been with Kilda Louis, 34. They may be traveling in a 2009 green Chrysler Sebring with Tennessee license tag R83-55L.

They were both last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Angler Drive in Delray.

Caiden is about 3-feet, 6-inches tall, about 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Louis is about 5-feet-, 8-inches tall, about 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or call 911.

Writer: WINK News