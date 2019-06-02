Crews responding to fire at Ann-Chuck Dever Park near Englewood

Crews are responding to a large fire at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park south of Englewood in Charlotte County Sunday.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is between San Casa Drive and Placida Road.

There is a roadblock on San Casa Dr. between Avenue of the Americas and Casa De Meadows Drive. Worth Avenue is open.

There is smoke in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution.

Video of fire at Ann-Chuck Dever Park near homes. Credit: Jill Kazanecki.

This is the second fire crews have battle in the area in since Friday.

Writer: WINK News