Crews control brush fire south of Englewood in Charlotte County

Crews are controlling a large fire near Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park south of Englewood in Charlotte County Sunday.

Battalion Chief Don Pasick of Englewood Area Fire Control District said crews responded to the fire around 3:11 p.m. Wind caused the fire to quickly spread over about 8 acres of brush, but it remains unclear how much area is affected by it. The fire originally sparked in front of Brookwood Drive.

The fire originally forced evacuations earlier this afternoon at the park, a public pool and some neighbors in nearby homes.

Chief Pasick said the fire is under control, as water is being sprayed to contain it.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is between San Casa Drive and Placida Road. There is a roadblock on San Casa Dr. between Avenue of the Americas and Casa De Meadows Drive. Worth Avenue is open.

There is smoke in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Video of fire at Ann-Chuck Dever Park near homes. Credit: Jill Kazanecki.

This is the second fire crews have battle in the area in since Friday.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein