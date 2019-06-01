Reporter:Nicole Lauren Published: June 1, 2019 1:20 AM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Deputies say man stabbed near Imperial Parkway in Bonita Springs Study seeks to reduce drivers speeding, fatalities on Bonita Beach Rd BONITA SPRINGS Urban search and rescue team trains in Bonita Springs Published: June 1, 2019 1:20 AM EDT An elite group of urban rescuers is training in Bonita Springs. Only WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren tells us the full story about how the drills could save lives. Watch in the video above . Reporter:Nicole Lauren SHARE