BONITA SPRINGS

Urban search and rescue team trains in Bonita Springs

Published: June 1, 2019 1:20 AM EDT

An elite group of urban rescuers is training in Bonita Springs.

Only WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren tells us the full story about how the drills could save lives. Watch in the video above .

Reporter:Nicole Lauren
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media