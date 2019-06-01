Teacher on leave after tweeting to Trump to remove illegal students

The Fort Worth Independent School District has placed a high school teacher on administrative leave after they say she tweeted numerous anti-immigration comments to President Donald Trump.

, a Twitter account with the display name Georgia Clark posted a series of tweets that asked Trump to crack down on immigration at Carter-Riverside High School. One of the tweets listed her phone numbers and asked that Trump help remove “illegals from Fort Worth.”

The tweets, which garnered attention Tuesday night and into Wednesday, said:

Carter-Riverside High School’s website lists Georgia Clark as a member of the faculty in English language arts.

On Wednesday, the district had placed the teacher on on paid leave after they determined the account belonged to her.

the account, @rebecca1939, had been deleted.

