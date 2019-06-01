President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. This is Trump's first visit to Iowa since the election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. This is Trump's first visit to Iowa since the election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AUSTIN, Texas

Teacher on leave after tweeting to Trump to remove illegal students

The Fort Worth Independent School District has placed a high school teacher on administrative leave after they say she tweeted numerous anti-immigration comments to President Donald Trump.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a Twitter account with the display name Georgia Clark posted a series of tweets that asked Trump to crack down on immigration at Carter-Riverside High School. One of the tweets listed her phone numbers and asked that Trump help remove “illegals from Fort Worth.”

The tweets, which garnered attention Tuesday night and into Wednesday, said:

A teacher in Fort Worth Texas was linked to a Twitter account calling for President Trump to deal with undocumented students. (Credit: Twitter/Rebecca1939)

Carter-Riverside High School’s website lists Georgia Clark as a member of the faculty in English language arts.

On Wednesday, the district had placed the teacher on on paid leave after they determined the account belonged to her.

The Star-Telegram reports the account, @rebecca1939, had been deleted.

