Suspects attempt car break-in at Collier County gated community

Two suspects were caught on home surveillance attempting to break into a car in a gated community.

It is confirmed suspects got into at least on vehicle at a Marbella Lakes home in Collier County.

One homeowner at the gated community caught two suspects failing to break into their car. But the recording shows them walk away to a nearby home. Headlights to one of the cars turn on, and it appears someone got inside.

“We don’t park our car in the driveway overnight, but I have friends that do,” said. “It’s all about community, and everybody needs to look out for each other.”

Some people worry other neighborhoods in the area have also been affected.

We have reported car break-ins like this in Southwest Florida before. Homeowners in these gated communities don’t expect these types of crimes, but many still have surveillance cameras equipped at home for precautions.

Anyone with information can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein