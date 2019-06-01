Sanibel Police Department is prepared for VIP movement

There is VIP movement this weekend in place around Sanibel Island, which can mean flight restrictions and traffic backups.

Last time there was VIP movement, Vice president Mike Pence was in town.

These types of visits are routine to the small island, but it takes a lot of coordination and preparation to assure a safe visit.

“Coordinated effort on a regular,” said Chief William Dalton of Sanibel Police Department. “So there is already a good network in Lee County, so we’re basically already a team. And we work together as a team.”

Reporter: Rich Kolko

