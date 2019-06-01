Perdue Foods recalls chicken products that may have pieces of bone

Perdue Foods is recalling nearly 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of bone material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21. The following products are subject to recall:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumer complaints led to the discovery. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, said the USDA in a press release. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have these products, such as in the freezer, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.