New trash compactors on Collier beaches to help protect environment

Beachgoers will notice new additions to Collier County Beaches. They may look like trash cans, but they aren’t.

They are solar-powered compactors that can fit 180 gallons of waste.

Even better, they keep animals out.

These are part of a pilot program aimed at protecting the environment.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Hannah Vogel.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel