Mike Pence arrives in Sanibel Island for a five-day stay

One of the most influential people in the world arrived in Southwest Florida Friday evening.

Vice-President Mike Pence is now on Sanibel Island, where he usually stays during visits. His plane landed at Southwest Florida International Airport around 10 p.m.

Pence is expected to have a five-day stay, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

Pence was last in Southwest Florida on March 28 where he delivered a speech on religious freedom at Ava Maria University.