Immokalee man scratches victim with a knife outside a Dollar Mart

The self-proclaimed, “Knifeman,” was arrested outside of an Immokalee Dollar Mart Friday after an altercation with two victims involving a weapon.

The suspect, Albert Jaques, 52, faces felony charges of Aggravated Battery Person Uses A Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon Without Intent To Kill.

Victim one left a Dollar Mart at 215 W Main St. to flag down a deputy to alert him or her to the presence of Jaques, who she suspects was involved in a crime and that law enforcement was looking for him, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states. She failed and went back into the store with Victim two.

Then, upset, Jaques knocked their bicycles down. The second victim left the store to confront the Immokalee man, the arrest report states, who said he pushed over the bikes because he thought they were “snitching.” The first victim also approached Jaques.

After mutual pushes, Jaques pulled out a pocket knife, according to the arrest report, trying to stab the first victim. She responded by spraying mace into his face and both victims returned into the store for safety, asking a witness to call 911.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they took photos of slight red marks on the first victim and arrested Jaques.

Jaques has an extensive criminal history, according to the deputies, including an incident in detention where he stabbed someone and later referred to himself as the “knifeman,” which acknowledges his skills with that weapon.

Jaques has been taken to Immokalee Jail Center.