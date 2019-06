FGCU forensic studies students get hands-on experience in Pasco County

An FGCU professor is putting her forensic studies students through real-life scenarios.

Her students are working at the site of a rubble pile at Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to simulate a mass casualty incident or natural disaster where people may be trapped.

WINK News Reporter Taylor Petras gives you a firsthand look at the forensics field in Pasco County with the full story in the video above.

Reporter: Taylor Petras