ECHL commissioner says Colorado Eagles never returned Kelly Cup

In funky sports news, the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs will end in a twist this post-season for the ECHL: Either the Toledo Walleye or the Newfoundland Growlers will received a brand-new Kelly Cup.

Why?

Because ECHL Commissioner Patrick Kelly says the Colorado Eagle, 2018 Kelly Cup champions, never returned it.

“They still have it. This is a new trophy,” Kelly said to a radio station in Toledo. “They won the Cup two years in a row, and their owner just said ‘We’re going to keep it.'”

After that report from the commissioner, Eagles Owner Martin Lind released his own statement.

“The management of the ECHL has full knowledge of the situation with the Kelly Cup,” Lind said. “We have made numerous attempts to return it. They have chosen to ignore our requests; therefore, the Kelly Cup remains in Colorado.”

The ECHL has denied all of this.

Still, a new Kelly Cup has been crafted and will be awarded to either the Western Conference or Eastern Conference champions.

Kelly said he is unaware of any legal attempts the league will make to retrieve the cup. He added he has never heard of something like this in the history of hockey.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

