Casey Anthony reveals plans for movie detailing her murder trial acquittal, wild partying

Casey Anthony is now planning to make a movie based on her life called “As I Was Told,” the .

The 33-year-old was named the most hated mother in America from when she was arrested for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, until the end of her 2011 trial in Orlando, according to the Daily Mail. Caylee’s skeletal remains were found in a trash bag in December 2008, in woodlands near the family home.

The Daily Mail reported was accused of neglecting her daughter and killing her to get out of her parental responsibilities.

“I could care less what people think of me,” Anthony told the Daily Mail. “I just feel my truth needs to be out of me. I need to close the book.”

Author: Associated Press