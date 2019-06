Cape Coral pizzeria offers new menu, deals for restaurant week

This is the perfect weekend to eat out because local dining just got cheaper. A three-course dinner will cost you $26 or $36. In most cases, that’s a big discount

WINK News Reporter Melinda Lee takes you to Maria’s Pizzeria in Cape Coral, as Sizzle Southwest Florida Restaurant Week heats up.

Restaurant week runs through June 12, and many locations also offer lunch deals.

Reporter: Melinda Lee