Trump says he will announce 2020 presidential run in Orlando

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday he will appear at Amway Center in Orlando June 18 to announce his bid for second term as president of the United States in the 2020 presidential election.

I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

Writer: WINK News