In this July 27, 2016, file photo, then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Trump says he will announce 2020 presidential run in Orlando

Published: May 31, 2019 4:45 PM EDT
Updated: May 31, 2019 4:47 PM EDT

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday he will appear at Amway Center in Orlando June 18 to announce his bid for second term as president of the United States in the 2020 presidential election.

