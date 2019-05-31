11 dead, 6 hospitalized after Virginia Beach shooting

What we know about the #VirginiaBeach shooting:

⁰—One shooter, deceased

—At least 11 people dead

—At least 6 people hospitalized

—Governor Ralph Northam said his team is “actively monitoring the situation” https://t.co/Lp72A6E2Uj pic.twitter.com/kXfk3RwwXT — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2019

At least 11 people are dead and six hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach, police said. The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

Worker describes scene

Administrative assistant Megan Banton was in Building 2 when the shooting occurred. She spoke with WTKR about her experience.

“I have an 11-month old baby at home and all I could think about was him and trying to make it home to him,” Branton said.

Megan works for @CityofVaBeach government. She was on second floor of Building 2 when someone started shooting inside. As they were barricaded inside, all she could think about was her 11-month baby boy at home. #VirginiaBeachShooting @WTKR3 https://t.co/xUlLJ14eKa pic.twitter.com/6a1ArcTbif — Todd Corillo (@ToddCorillo) May 31, 2019

ATF, FBI assisting

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Federal Bureau of Investigation say they will be assisting local authorities with the investigation.

6 transported to local hospital

Five of the injured were transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one person was transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, WTKR reported. According to a Sentara spokesperson, the patient at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is being air lifted to a trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The extent of the injuries are currently unclear.

Workers leave locked down building

WTKR reporter Kofo Lasaki reports that people appear to be leaving one of the buildings at the scene that was on lockdown. It’s unclear which building is being evacuated.

This is what we’re seeing. Police say this is an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Courthouse is still on lockdown. Here’s what we know so far https://t.co/ucq7ago8Az pic.twitter.com/xwyGXgU75D — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) May 31, 2019

1 suspect taken into custody

Virginia Beach police said one person was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in the shooting. They also advised the public to avoid the area.

Please avoid the municipal center area — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019