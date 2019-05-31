Emergency vehicles respond near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. At least one shooter wounded multiple people at a municipal center in Virginia Beach on Friday, according to police, who said a suspect has been taken into custody. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
11 dead, 6 hospitalized after Virginia Beach shooting

Published: May 31, 2019 5:30 PM EDT
Updated: May 31, 2019 7:01 PM EDT

At least 11 people are dead and six hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach, police said. The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

Governor Ralph Northam said his team is “actively monitoring the situation.”

Worker describes scene

Administrative assistant Megan Banton was in Building 2 when the shooting occurred. She spoke with WTKR about her experience.

“I have an 11-month old baby at home and all I could think about was him and trying to make it home to him,” Branton said.

ATF, FBI assisting

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Federal Bureau of Investigation say they will be assisting local authorities with the investigation.

6 transported to local hospital

Five of the injured were transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one person was transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, WTKR reported. According to a Sentara spokesperson, the patient at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is being air lifted to a trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The extent of the injuries are currently unclear.

Workers leave locked down building

WTKR reporter Kofo Lasaki reports that people appear to be leaving one of the buildings at the scene that was on lockdown. It’s unclear which building is being evacuated.

1 suspect taken into custody

Virginia Beach police said one person was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in the shooting. They also advised the public to avoid the area.

