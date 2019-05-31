Police arrest Cape Coral man for child abuse

A father was arrested after investigators found he abused his twin, baby boys.

Cape Coral Police Department arrested Christopher Alan May, 32, for two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse Friday.

According to the CCPD press release, a child abuse case was brought to the police department’s attention by Florida Department of Children & Families after it was discovered a two-month-old boy suffered serious injuries.

A medical evaluation was done on the baby’s twin brother, and he also was found to have suffered serious injuries. One boy was cared for at Cape Coral Hospital, and the other was flown to a hospital for care outside of Lee County.

According to Lee County Clerk of Court, May also has a domestic case filed against him.

May is in Lee County Jail with no set bond.

