Friend and sister want justice for 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run

It’s been four months since 12-year-old Alana Tamplin was hit and killed along a North Fort Myers road. A tribute to her sits where the tragedy took place. Those closest to her say it feels like yesterday that they lost their best friend and sister.

Tamplin’s best friend, Brooklyn Davis, has seen more than anyone should at 13 years old.

“I didn’t go to school for two weeks,” Davis said.

Brooklyn was right beside Alana. She was forced to run for help after her best friend was hit and killed by a car.

“I looked over at her, and at first I was like, ‘Alana get up,’” Brooklyn said.

Tamplin died in January steps away from her younger sister’s bus stop and steps away from home.

“At first it was going through my head that she was joking around with me,” Brooklyn said. “Originally, it wasn’t going through my head that she got hit by a car. Originally, it was going through my head that she jumped up and fell in the ditch, just to joke around with me.”

Alana was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver in her case left the scene and came back. But there has been no arrest.

Alana’s sister, Sky, said her family is broken.

“I never thought I would lose my sister,” Sky said. “She didn’t deserve to die young. And now she’s gone, and there’s nothing being done about her case.”

Sky’s family had to move because driving the path near the crash site every day proved to be too emotional.

Now, Brooklyn walks that road without her best friend, as she waits for answers.

With the recent arrest of Logan Hetherington in connection to the hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old Layla Aiken in Cape Coral, people who loved Alana are asking everyone not to forget about her.

“Here we are, four months later, gonna be five months soon,” Brooklyn said. “And the lady’s still out, fine living her life when she took a life.”

