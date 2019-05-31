Fort Myers man arrested in fentanyl bust during traffic stop

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Emerson Pinkney, 28, after deputies found fentanyl and other illegal drugs in his car during a traffic stop Friday night.

“Dangerous drugs will not be tolerated in Lee County,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in the LCSO press release.

According to LCSO, deputies pulled over a silver Hyundai when it was caught speeding in the Pine Manor area. Neither the driver nor the passenger were licensed to drive, so they were required to get out of the car.

Deputies found more than 25 grams of fentanyl, more than 1 gram of cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia all in plain sight inside the car.

Emerson faces charges for Trafficking Fentanyl (4 grams or more), Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana.

He was arrested and taken to Lee County Jail with no set bond.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, deal poison in our communities, and I have one place for you, and it’s jail,” Marceno said. “My team will not rest. To the rest of you drug dealers, you’re next.”

