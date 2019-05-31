Easy, fun recipes to keep your kids hydrated this summer

As you’re enjoying the outdoors this summer heat, it’s easy to get dehydrated. So we asked registered dietician Betsy Opyt to help us come up with snacks that sneak in hydration.

She says keeping kids hydrated in the summer isn’t hard at all, as long as you include foods they enjoy.

What kid doesn’t love pizza? You can try a watermelon fruit-based pizza snack. It’s a great one for the kids and super easy to make. All you’ll do is take your child’s favorite fruits and you top it on a slice of watermelon. Then adding a little bit of plant protein to it because you want to keep the kids balanced with their nutrition.

Step 1: Slice the watermelon 1 in thick horizontal so you have a circle piece like a pizza.

Step 2: Slice like a pizza in 8 slices and start arranging the fruit, mint, cacao nibs and coconut on top.

Step 3: Mix peanut Butter and coconut oil in a small bowl until it is a thin consistency. Drizzle on top and serve.

Step 4: Enjoy your healthy fruit pizza!

With the leftover fruit that you have you can easily make an on-the-go spa water for the kids. Put the water in a BPA-free plastic bags and freeze it so it thaws in their lunchbox. Add a little bit of electrolytes to them and now you have a sports drink on the go.

The last one is chia seeds. Chia seeds are one of the most hydrating foods, contains omega-3 fatty acids and calcium.

This easy chia seed pudding recipe is simple with only a few ingredients:

Apple Pie Chia Pudding Ingredients

12 oz. almond milk (or coconut milk), divided

1 Tbsp almond butter

4 Tbsp chia seeds

1/4 cup apple chips broken into small pieces (or sliced apple)

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of sea salt

4-5 drops liquid Stevia (or honey)

Directions For Betsy’s Chia Seed Pudding

Step 1: Add Betsy’s Best Gourmet Almond Butter and ¼ cup of the milk to a jar with a lid.

Step 2: Stir with a spoon until Betsy’s Best dissolves.

Step 3: Add remaining milk and all other ingredients to jar and close lid tightly.

Step 4: Shake for a few seconds and place in refrigerator for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Remove and shake again.

Step 6: Let sit in refrigerator another 5 minutes.

Step 7: Remove and shake one more time or stir with spoon until chia jells evenly.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

