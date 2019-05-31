Deputies arrest two accused of construction site thefts in Golden Gate Estates

Two people are in the Collier County jail accused of stealing doors, tiles and other supplies from homes being built in gated communities in Golden Gate Estates.

Pedro Vanencio, 23, of Lehigh Acres and Martha Pena Erebia, 59, of Immokalee are charged with burglary, grand theft, trespassing on a construction site, and petty theft in connection with several thefts in Bent Creek Preserve and LaMorada. Both communities are located off Immokalee Road, east of Collier Boulevard.

Arrest reports say Vanencio and Erebia were captured on surveillance video entering home construction sites on Glenforest Drive in Bent Creek on May 13 and Frangipani Circle in LaMorada on May 11 and removing entry doors, brick pavers, wood trim, tiles, lumber, and paint. Both times the pair loaded the property into a dark blue Nissan Titan pickup and drove away.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies became aware that a pickup matching the description of the suspect vehicle was in the area of Bent Creek and LaMorada. Deputies alerted the superintendent for the builder of both properties, Lennar Homes, that the suspects may be headed to their communities. Construction workers in Bent Creek saw Erebia and two men removing pavers and loading them onto a dark blue Nissan Titan from a home under construction in the 9300 block of Glenforest Drive.

Construction workers blocked in the vehicle as it made its way out of the community until deputies arrived.

Vanencio walked up while deputies were on scene and they recognized him as the suspect from surveillance video.

Vanencio and Erebia were taken into custody.

Further investigation by deputies led them to a home in Immokalee where they say Erebia had been storing stolen property. An approximately 20 x 20 screened-in porch was packed to the roof with construction supplies, including hundreds of wood planks, plywood doors, trim, and tile.

An investigation continues.

