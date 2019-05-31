Cape Coral police need help identifying burglary, GTA, and arson suspect

The Cape Coral Police Department is searching for a person suspected of Burglary to a Residence, Grand Theft Auto, and Arson.

On May 22, around 4:00 p.m. the Cape Coral Police responded to a burglary on SW 33rd Ter.

A neighbor noticed the front screen door open, a broken window in the rear, and two window screens removed.

When officers arrived, they found the front door ajar, a 52-inch TV and clothes in the master bedroom had been set on fire, and a Mazda convertible that was stored in the garage was gone.

The vehicle the suspect took is described as a red 1997 Mazda convertible 2-door with the first three of the Florida tag being JCV. The suspect is wanted for Burglary to a Residence, Grand Theft Auto, and Arson.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Please use this Case Report # 19-010086.