Amber Alert: 16-year-old abducted in Winter Garden

Florida Department of law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Friday for 16-year-old Bruce Hagans Friday night.

According to FDLE, Bruce was last seen in Winter Garden. He was abducted by a black male with dreadlocks, who is reportedly driving a gray Infiniti G37.

Bruce’s abductor could be armed and dangerous, so everyone in the public is advised not to approach them if they are seen.

Bruce is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact Winter Garden Police Department at 407-877-5482 or dial 911.

Writer: WINK News